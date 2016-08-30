An empty home's sparkling makeover

The tiles and floor were thoroughly scrubbed clean, and the walls painted afresh to make the bathroom more inviting. A pretty sheer curtain now hangs at the sunny window, while some quaint artworks deck the wall for aesthetic delight. Drab fixtures were removed and the black toilet seat was replaced with a new white one. We especially adore the cosy touches that the stagers brought in like the soft towels, the ceramic jug holding beautiful white flowers, and a vintage tub full of lush greenery.

So the once drab and nondescript home is now a fresh, charming and pretty place to live in with its lively hues and pleasing textures. For more ideas, check out another transformation story: The miraculous revamp of a terrible terrace.