An Asian apartment's perfect makeover

Stylish grey tiles now line the floor and walls of the compact bathroom for a cool and rejuvenating effect. Chic fixtures, a sleek sink cabinet, smart corner shelves and an extremely useful mirror cabinet will ensure you feel like a new person every day after bathing. Bright ceiling lights lend the illusion of space too.

This makeover project is an example of how simple but contemporary changes, sleek elements and sober hues can take a home from drab to fab! Here’s another before & after story to inspire you further: The brilliant transformation of a Japanese home.