9 simple steps to feng shui your bedroom

April Kennedy April Kennedy
AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Modern style bedroom
The principles of feng shui are an excellent source of knowledge for those wondering how to create a more harmonious and serene bedroom. As most of us know, a pleasant and relaxing room is more than just a collection of beautiful furniture that is pleasing to the eye. We experience the world with all our senses. So it really all the senses really need to be considered. This is particularly so in the bedroom. After all, this is the place where we need help to switch off from the demands of the outside world, rejuvenate ourselves, spend intimate time with loved ones or simply disappear into our dreams. So, to help our readers along, we have compiled a list of 9 steps to feng shui your bedroom. Enjoy!

1. High-quality sheets made with natural fibres

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

Use high-quality sheets made with natural fibres. These allow your skin to breathe and promote a more restful sleep.

2. Use a soft and natural colour scheme

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Eclectic style bedroom
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Avoid harsh or energetic colours. Instead, consider using muted tones that reflect the colours of your skin or the softer colours of nature.

3. Add some gentle bedroom lighting

Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd HeadSprung Ltd Dining roomLighting
HeadSprung Ltd

Cosmic Jar

HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd

Good bedroom lighting is an absolutely essential part of a feng shui style bedroom. Candles are often recommended, but these can be a fire hazard. A far safer approach is to use smaller candles housed within transluscent jars like this.

4. Enclose the sleeping area

K, 木村松本建築設計事務所 木村松本建築設計事務所
木村松本建築設計事務所

K

木村松本建築設計事務所
木村松本建築設計事務所
木村松本建築設計事務所

Keep the energy within the sleeping area contained. If you have a one-room studio apartment, look at creating some kind of bedroom partition. A simple sheer curtain could do the trick.

5. Add some calming artwork

Master bed by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master bed by WN Interiors

homify
homify
homify

Beautiful artwork is another essential component. But it's best to avoid sad or stressful subject matter. Consider abstract style artworks that have a calming effect on the mind.

6. Have your bed easily accessible

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern style bedroom
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

It's generally recommended to keep the accessway to the bed from both sides clear. If this isn't possible in your small bedroom, just make sure the floor is as clear and uncluttered as possible. A bedroom with good feng shui has a good sense of harmonious flow.

7. Create an electronics-free zone

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Modern style bedroom
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Electronics are definitely one of the biggest hazards when it comes to disrupting the energetic flow of your bedroom. Set up a recharging area for your devices far from access. This will help you avoid using your smartphone in bed in the morning too.

8. Avoid having the bed facing the doorway

Geometric Harmony, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bedroom
Viterbo Interior design

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

Avoid having the bed in line with the doorway. This will help contain the energy within the room. The bedroom is a private place and should have the feel of a cosy and private little nest. If you're stuck for ideas, perhaps you could explore options with a professional interior designer and decorator.

9. Sleeping platform placement

DUHESME, Géraldine Laferté Géraldine Laferté Scandinavian style bedroom
Géraldine Laferté

Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté

If you have a sleeping platform or loft bed, make sure it's placed above an area that promotes restful activity such as a sofa or reading nook. It should never sit over a kitchen or study area.

For more peaceful home inspiration, have a look at 8 fresh tips for growing herbs in your kitchen.

Do you have any more ideas on how to create a feng shui-inspired bedroom?

