9 simple steps to feng shui your bedroom

The principles of feng shui are an excellent source of knowledge for those wondering how to create a more harmonious and serene bedroom. As most of us know, a pleasant and relaxing room is more than just a collection of beautiful furniture that is pleasing to the eye. We experience the world with all our senses. So it really all the senses really need to be considered. This is particularly so in the bedroom. After all, this is the place where we need help to switch off from the demands of the outside world, rejuvenate ourselves, spend intimate time with loved ones or simply disappear into our dreams. So, to help our readers along, we have compiled a list of 9 steps to feng shui your bedroom. Enjoy!