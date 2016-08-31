9 simple steps to feng shui your bedroom

The principles of feng shui are an excellent source of knowledge for those wondering how to create a more harmonious and serene bedroom. As most of us know, a pleasant and relaxing room is more than just a collection of beautiful furniture that is pleasing to the eye. We experience the world with all our senses. So it really all the senses really need to be considered. This is particularly so in the bedroom. After all, this is the place where we need help to switch off from the demands of the outside world, rejuvenate ourselves, spend intimate time with loved ones or simply disappear into our dreams. So, to help our readers along, we have compiled a list of 9 steps to feng shui your bedroom. Enjoy!
Use high-quality sheets made with natural fibres. These allow your skin to breathe and promote a more restful sleep.
Avoid harsh or energetic colours. Instead, consider using muted tones that reflect the colours of your skin or the softer colours of nature.
Good bedroom lighting is an absolutely essential part of a feng shui style bedroom. Candles are often recommended, but these can be a fire hazard. A far safer approach is to use smaller candles housed within transluscent jars like this.
Keep the energy within the sleeping area contained. If you have a one-room studio apartment, look at creating some kind of bedroom partition. A simple sheer curtain could do the trick.
Beautiful artwork is another essential component. But it's best to avoid sad or stressful subject matter. Consider abstract style artworks that have a calming effect on the mind.
It's generally recommended to keep the accessway to the bed from both sides clear. If this isn't possible in your small bedroom, just make sure the floor is as clear and uncluttered as possible. A bedroom with good feng shui has a good sense of harmonious flow.
Electronics are definitely one of the biggest hazards when it comes to disrupting the energetic flow of your bedroom. Set up a recharging area for your devices far from access. This will help you avoid using your smartphone in bed in the morning too.
Avoid having the bed in line with the doorway. This will help contain the energy within the room. The bedroom is a private place and should have the feel of a cosy and private little nest. If you're stuck for ideas, perhaps you could explore options with a professional interior designer and decorator.
If you have a sleeping platform or loft bed, make sure it's placed above an area that promotes restful activity such as a sofa or reading nook. It should never sit over a kitchen or study area.
