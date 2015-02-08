homify 360º: a luxury home in Spain

The prolific Spanish architect Octavio Mestre has completed numerous projects around the world. After working with various internationally renowned architects, Octavio Mestre officiated for three years as a municipal architect of the Catalan capital, Barcelona. In 1990, he left this post to devote himself fully to his professional practice. Since his debut, he has taught in Europe and the United States and continues today to teach in his native country. This villa that he built in Majorca is one of his most majestic residential projects of recent years.