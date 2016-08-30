6 colour schemes to try in your small home

When decorating and designing a theme for a small home, many of us look to the colour scheme to provide the overall desired aesthetic and ambience. There is no doubt about it; a well-designed home boasts a palette that is both in-keeping with the dwelling, as well as offering a certain mood and aura. But where does one begin, when attempting to choose a colour scheme for a compact abode?

Today at homify we’ve removed some of the difficulty by presenting to you our top 6 colour schemes for small homes. Read on below to learn more, and give your property a breath of fresh air, and a new, stylish selection of hues.