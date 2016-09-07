A wooden family home built for life

Today on homify we travel to Brazil, where we'll explore an incredible rustic home on stilts. Architects Zani Arquitectura have created the 280sqm home with an incredibly warm and welcoming interior. This is largely due to the variety of natural materials and textures on display. The unique peaked roof has exposed timber beams and the floors and walls are mostly made of wood. The indoor and outdoor kitchens both have exposed brick, too. But it's better to explain in photos, so let's go on a photo tour… This time, we'll add a few photos of the construction phase to give you ideas for your own build!
The home is supported by a series of wooden stilts. These have been minimally treated to retain the natural variations and gentle form of the wood. The upper level has a somewhat more polished finish, while the walls are constructed with a combination of wood and exposed brick. But the real polish comes from the large number of windows. And check out the unique peaked roof! One slope has been shifted to create a long glass opening, allowing lots of light to penetrate the interior.
The living room is replete in the key elements that make up a successful rustic interior. The dominant material is natural and there is a huge amount of variety in form and texture. This is most evident in the variety of timber panels on display. The colour scheme also makes the living room feel warm, cosy and natural. Finally, this living room has a sense of authenticity about it, largely due to the decision to expose the wooden timber beams on the ceiling.
From this angle we have a good view of the ceiling supports and how they allow light to flow freely throughout the open-plan living space. We also get a glimpse of the unique brick fireplace. It has been designed in a style we don't come across too often on homify. Finally, note the sheer white curtains covering the window and the antique wooden furniture. This is a home with a breezy, tropical feel and a European sensibility.
The kitchen has rather high ceilings and exposed brick walls, giving the rustic kitchen a very earthy ambience. Steel and iron are often good accompaniments for rustic interiors and here we can catch glimpses of both on display. Also, see how the basic bones of the home have infused this space with a lot of warmth and rich variety. Few colours have been introduced and the natural variations in the materials provide an abundance of decoration.
This home is located in Brazil and the occupants enjoy fine, tropical weather. Accordingly, the lower level of the home has been used to create an outdoor entertaining area. Here we have a bar that could also possibly function as an outdoor kitchen as well. The timber beams are also sure to provide lots of cool shade too.
And now let's take a look at how this wonderful home was made! The rough-and-ready natural variations in the wood pylons can be clearly seen here. We also get a sense of how it's connected to the main supporting mass on the right. Let's have a look at the next stage of the process…
It's interesting to see a two-level home built with a wooden frame like this. Wood is an excellent material for construction, and modern constructions are increasingly coated in non-combustible paint, so this sidesteps the fire danger. When wood is responsibly sourced, it's also an environmentally-friendly construction material. Not only does it store carbon, newer techniques mean that wood also releases less CO2 during manufacturing.
Impressed by this gorgeous wooden home?