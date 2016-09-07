A wooden family home built for life

It's interesting to see a two-level home built with a wooden frame like this. Wood is an excellent material for construction, and modern constructions are increasingly coated in non-combustible paint, so this sidesteps the fire danger. When wood is responsibly sourced, it's also an environmentally-friendly construction material. Not only does it store carbon, newer techniques mean that wood also releases less CO2 during manufacturing.

Impressed by this gorgeous wooden home? For more natural inspiration, check out: The timber home of your dreams.