A Nordic family home in Japan

If you haven't been living under a rock, you've probably already read an insufferable amount of articles about how Denmark was voted as the happiest country in the world. Followed by Norway. And Sweden. Three Scandinavian countries where the winters are so long and bleak that you practically just hunker down and somehow get through it. So how do these folks stay bright and cheery? Apart from lovely concepts such as the Danish hygge (oh, just google it!), one of the keys to happiness, so to speak, for Scandinavian people is home design. When you consider that home is where you'll be spending a considerable amount of time during the winter months, you realise the non-flippancy of this. What better way to beat the winter blues than to lovingly craft an atmosphere that is conducive to happiness and that you'd love to come home to?

The Scandinavian style of design is defined by bright, airy interiors, natural materials such as wood, simple yet stylish furniture and accessories and yes, a fair amount of hygge. Much like Japanese design (which had a great impact on both Danish art and design), it instantly inspires calm and a sense of wellbeing. Our 360° project today is a sublime home in Japan that infuses Nordic design elements throughout. It is simple in design and stunning in its simplicity. We dare you to not fall in love!