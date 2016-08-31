Your browser is out-of-date.

9 creative bathroom storage ideas you'll love

press profile homify
talsee mood, StauffacherBenz StauffacherBenz BathroomStorage
Of all the rooms in a house or apartment, the bathroom easily takes the cake when it comes to storage issues and problems within a household. Often the smallest room in the house, making space for accessories, towels, jewellery, cosmetics and other miscellany can take their toll on the ambience and atmosphere.

In order to create a comfortable, relaxing and private wash space, it is essential you employ creative storage solutions that assist in providing the desired aesthetic. If you need some assistance, we’ve collated and gathered 9 neat ideas that are sure to improve and enhance your room. So, read on below and start updating your dwelling with style and sophistication!

1. Get those drawers organised and neat!

Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH BathroomStorage
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

We've all been there; one minute the bathroom drawers are tidy and neat, the next they are teeming with mess, junk and are in a chaotic state. One of the reasons this happens so easily is because the drawers aren't set up in a way that accommodates the items within. 

In order to keep your bathroom cabinets and drawers orderly you need to add drawer organisers. These will give everything its rightful space, and reduce the habit of throwing things in without looking at where they should be. 

2. Hide your medicine behind a mirror

Ray Waschtisch, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers BathroomSinks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Instead of having a mirror flush against the wall, why not add a medicine cabinet that seamlessly hides your storage behind. This is perfect for keeping medicine out of reach of children, while ensuring your wash room aesthetic is clean and efficient. 

3. Get creative with a DIY wall shelf

Kinderbad Pastel, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

Fancy yourself a handy DIY project for the weekend? Grab an old crate, some recycled timber, and get to work building some rustic, vintage and super stylish wall shelves. 

4. The multi-purpose ladder

Ypsy for the Bathroom homify BathroomStorage MDF Green small bathroom,bathroom furniture,valet unit,valet stand
homify

Ypsy for the Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

The bathroom ladder is a no-brainer when it comes to creative storage. Ideal for those who rent their home and don't want to add anything too permanent, the multi-purpose ladder can be used to hang towels, as well as hold storage containers, soaps and lotions. 

5. Cute and practical hanging bags

From Valencia With Design, Yonoh Yonoh BathroomStorage
Yonoh

Yonoh
Yonoh
Yonoh

In small bathrooms, wall mounted cupboards often take up a huge amount of the perceived air space within a room. To combat this, while still ensuring you have ample repositories for those odds and ends, hanging baskets are a neat and simple solution. Utilise existing hooks, or add a matching set, hang your containers and voilà!

6. A vanity with shelves and drawers

Marble Vanity Unit Ligneous Designs BathroomStorage
Ligneous Designs

Marble Vanity Unit

Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

Rethinking your vanity can offer a huge amount of storage options and possibilities. If you currently have a pedestal sink, think about adding a vanity unit instead. And take some cues from this neat, tidy and space-maximising example above. 

If you are considering upping your bathroom storage game, chat to a professional and ensure the job is done efficiently and stylishly. You can find plenty of bathroom planners via the homify website, meaning you can get started today!

7. A hidden dressing table for cosmetics

talsee mood, StauffacherBenz StauffacherBenz BathroomStorage
StauffacherBenz

StauffacherBenz
StauffacherBenz
StauffacherBenz

Cosmetics often find themselves lost and adrift in the miscellaneous hodgepodge of lotions, creams, and other bathroom drawer contents. Give them their own space, while providing yourself a gorgeously functional dressing table, by emulating this brilliant demonstration above. 

8. A built-in shower shelf

BIDDULPH MANSIONS, MAIDA VALE, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Modern bathroom Grey
Ardesia Design

BIDDULPH MANSIONS, MAIDA VALE

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

If you're really strapped for space, follow the lead of this small concrete bathroom and add a simple shelf into the wall itself. The perfect spot for housing all toiletries and knick-knacks, it keeps clutter away from the sink area and creates an orderly look.

9. The luxury laundry basket

Tricks laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Wood-Plastic Composite Blue laundry basket,blue,woven,stylish,bathroom
homify

Tricks laundry basket

homify
homify
homify

Gone are the days of the shabby laundry basket that needs to be hidden from sight behind a door, or tucked away in the utility room. These days laundry baskets are multi-purpose items that can provide more than simply an area for dirty clothing. Consider employing a fashionable trunk style case in your home, and use it to cleverly hide linen, or tuck away items to be cleaned and laundered. 

Do you think any of these solutions would work in your bathroom? If you need a little more motivation, check out: 11 beautiful sinks you'll want in your bathroom

How do you efficiently store items in your bathroom? Share your tips with us!

