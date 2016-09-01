9 small homes bursting with colour

Let’s face it, for most people, designing, decorating and adding a particular scheme to a compact home presents plenty of stylistic challenges, trials, and tricky tasks. To provide you with a few handy hints and terrific tips, we’ve collated 9 small homes that are simply bursting with colour. Adding a dash of colour within a minute or minuscule home can be complicated, but with a little motivation and encouragement, you can greatly improve your abode’s overall aesthetic.

Whether you are looking to incorporate gorgeous greens, glittering golds, or ravishing reds, you will definitely find some inspiration in the great designs below! So, read on to learn more, and inject some vivid hues into your home today.