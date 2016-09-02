The fairytale makeover of a small wooden home

Adorned luxuriously with natural wood on all sides, the bathroom promises cosy and homely rejuvenation. Warm and soothing lights make for a serene ambiance, while an ultramodern shower nook stands in the corner for avant-garde bathing pleasures. We love how the washing machine has been neatly accommodated under the sleek sink countertop, and a wood and glass enclosure has been created to dry clothes and store dirty laundry. The blue floor mat adds a dollop of colour and pizzazz to this plush space.

