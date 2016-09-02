The fairytale makeover of a small wooden home

The architectural landscape of the Polish capital Warsaw is a medley of various styles – neoclassical, gothic, ultramodern as well as Soviet. But today, this holiday house, a once small and quaint countryside cottage, caught our eye. The old, neglected and shabby abode was once a charming home that seemed straight out of a childhood fairytale. But time had not been kind to it, and this clearly showed. But thanks to the imaginative renovation carried out by the interior architects at Ynox Interior Design, there now stands a bold country home in place of the derelict cottage. Different tones of wood have been lavishly used to showcase the rustic appeal of the property, while colourful decor and soothing textures make for an inviting, homely feel.
The structure and style of the cottage made it evident that it was once a welcoming home which now stood forgotten. With dilapidated walls, shabby roof and untamed greenery growing all around it, the abode was a picture of neglect and hopelessness.
Who would want to enter this cottage in their right mind? The door was essentially a yawning gap, and the windows needed an urgent upgrade too. Bushes and brambles were on their way to overtake the building, and gave an untidy look to the setting.
With earthy red wooden walls and a neat grey roof, the renovated house is a larger and more stylish affair than before. The brick-lined chimney sticking out from the roof adds to the countryside appeal, while smart doors and windows punctuate the facade with panache.
The wood-rich cosy elegance of the porch finds its true partner in the light, brick-finish pillar. Sleek and foldable furniture with peppy blue upholstery offers pleasurable outdoor seating, and also contrasts the simple beige flooring nicely.
Dingy walls, lurid colours, nondescript floors and aged furnishing offered no aesthetic attraction inside the cottage. A complete overhaul was evidently required.
Natural wood now lines the walls and floor of the living area for stylish rusticity, while plush furnishing promises comfy seating. The sheer drapes go wonderfully with the pristine white ceiling, and control the amount of sunlight permeating the room. Cheerful pops of red and blue dot the setting through the cushions, cosy hammocks, and even the cute seating arrangement for kids at the far end of the room. Artworks, bright glassware and a blue striped rug also cater to the vibrant spirit here, while the chandelier draws attention with its quirky embellishments.
The kitchen and bathroom of the house were a nightmare previously, with walls that seemed ready to crumble and wooden accents which were a pathetic sight.
A sleek white counter with smooth wooden top and modern appliances now makes the open kitchen a stylish space. Chequered short drapes here allow sunlight to keep the kitchen cosy, bright and warm at all times, while handy hooks on the wall make arranging ladles convenient. The dining area is demarcated subtly from the kitchen with the use of a different material for flooring, and it comes with traditional furniture for a vintage look and feel. A vibrant striped rug, colourful nature-based artworks, fresh flowers and a smart wall-mounted shelf complete the deliciously inviting atmosphere of the dining space.
Adorned luxuriously with natural wood on all sides, the bathroom promises cosy and homely rejuvenation. Warm and soothing lights make for a serene ambiance, while an ultramodern shower nook stands in the corner for avant-garde bathing pleasures. We love how the washing machine has been neatly accommodated under the sleek sink countertop, and a wood and glass enclosure has been created to dry clothes and store dirty laundry. The blue floor mat adds a dollop of colour and pizzazz to this plush space.
Delighted by the magical makeover of this once spooky cottage? We are too! Here’s another renovation story to inspire you further: An empty home's sparkling makeover.