Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

4 awful bathrooms magically transformed

Justwords Justwords
미니멀한 자연주의 감성주택, 33평 주택리모델링, 로하디자인 로하디자인 Minimalist style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Interior design is currently focused as much on bathrooms as it is on living rooms. And why not? Your bathroom offers you the rejuvenation and energy you need every day to face the world! A neat and smart bathroom is the ideal spot for washing away all your worries and woes. But a drab, old-fashioned and cluttered bathroom can exude negative energy instead, and make you feel worse on bad days. So here we present four bathrooms which were previously dated, messy and uninviting affairs, but have now undergone striking makeovers to become ultramodern and super-functional. Read on to get more inspiration for your own bathroom renovation project, too!

Before: unsightly clutter

32평 초원대림아파트 리모델링 , 디자인브리드 디자인브리드
디자인브리드

디자인브리드
디자인브리드
디자인브리드

With toiletries and towels spilling from countertop, rods and shelves, this bathroom was simply a clutter nightmare. The drab yellow and patterned tiles on the walls and earthy-hued tiles on the floor didn’t complement each other, but added to the shabby look and feel of the space.

After: grey and white smartness

32평 초원대림아파트 리모델링 , 디자인브리드 디자인브리드 Modern bathroom
디자인브리드

디자인브리드
디자인브리드
디자인브리드

Elegant grey tiles now offer a smart canvas for fashionable fittings in the revamped bathroom. The sleek ledge and practical shelf are in white too, and cater to easy organisation. With clutter gone, the bathroom now looks extremely appealing with its chic round mirror and trendy fixtures.

Before: a nightmarish vision

미니멀한 자연주의 감성주택, 33평 주택리모델링, 로하디자인 로하디자인
로하디자인

로하디자인
로하디자인
로하디자인

This old and dingy bathroom was filled with unsightly odds and ends, and the busy floor tiles added to the visually jarring effect. Even the messy top of the WC and edge of the yellowed tub added to the disorder, while dated fixtures and furniture contributed to the unwelcoming scenario.

After: bright and clean

미니멀한 자연주의 감성주택, 33평 주택리모델링, 로하디자인 로하디자인 Minimalist style bathroom
로하디자인

로하디자인
로하디자인
로하디자인

Now, the predominant whiteness of the bathroom makes for a bright and refreshing look, while a wooden door and grey honeycomb-patterned tiles offer stylish contrast. The slim wall-mounted racks and the ledge above the WC make organising toiletries a dream, and hence keep clutter at bay.

Before: a terrible state of affairs

BEFORE Bhavin Taylor Design Modern bathroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

BEFORE

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloom and shabbiness ruled this dingy bathroom, and were enhanced by the windowsill overflowing with lotions and potions. Drab tiles and ancient fixtures hardly improved matters.

After: cheerful and jazzy

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern bathroom Bathroom,vanity,sink,taps,toilet,towel radiator,pattern,tiles,flooring,walnut,white
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Created by the interior designers and decorators at Bhavin Taylor Design, this bathroom is now a gorgeous and cheery sight with oodles of fresh whiteness. A sleek wooden sink cabinet now holds toiletries efficiently, leaving the ledges uncluttered. Stylish fixtures, a lone artwork and snazzy patterned tiles on the floor cater to the chic factor here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Before: too average

송파쌍용아파트 리모델링 (Songpa before&after), 진플랜 진플랜
진플랜

송파쌍용아파트 리모델링 (Songpa before&after)

진플랜
진플랜
진플랜

The combination of dark blue and white tiles might have been aesthetically pleasing at some point in time, but they now look jaded and passé. Lighting was insufficient, too, and a more stylish mirror was required to perk things up.

After: a chic makeover

송파쌍용아파트 리모델링 (Songpa before&after), 진플랜 진플랜
진플랜

송파쌍용아파트 리모델링 (Songpa before&after)

진플랜
진플랜
진플랜

Sleek grey and white tiles now make this bathroom a more contemporary space than before. A backlit mirror cabinet has been added for greater functionality, while the striped shower curtain jazzes up the bathroom subtly but surely.

Now that you're armed with various ideas to glam up your old bathroom, don’t wait to get started! You can also consult an interior designer or architect for such a project, and benefit from the right guidance. For more inspiration, take a look at this before & after story: A dated apartment's dazzling transformation.

A perfectly compact Korean apartment
Which of these bathroom makeovers is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks