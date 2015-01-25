5 approaches to rustic interiors

Going for a rustic aesthetic is certainly not limited to those lucky enough to have a holiday house tucked away somewhere in the wilderness. This kind of style can bring a touch of much-needed escapism even to apartments located in city skyscrapers. And there are as many different ways to incorporate rustic elements into design as there are personal tastes and styles. “Rustic” doesn’t necessarily mean open fires, hunting trophies on the wall and no indoor toilets (though it can, of course, mean that, if that is what you like). It can also be highly modern and polished, even verging on minimalist. Basically, all that is required to summon a sense of the rustic in interior design is a visual acknowledgement of the influence of a pastoral way of life. That can mean using natural, unrefined wood and stone prominently, accenting your interior with traditional textiles, including exposed beams in your design or any other number of small nods too old-fashioned ways. The different spins on rustic interiors seen here vary from 100% old-school to cool, controlled and contemporary.