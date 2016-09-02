The minimal white apartment you'll wish was yours

Paris is ubiquitous with style, class, refinement and chic living. It is at the heart of the fashion and design world, and as one of the most beautiful cities on earth, it isn’t hard to see why many flock to the destination for style inspiration and ideas. It is here that we will today be travelling, to take a peek inside a canal-side home of immense grace and flair. A combination and juxtaposition of modernity and rustic style, this apartment takes a compact space and enhances it using classic design features, and a contemporary aesthetic.

Recognisably French in its appearance, the Atelier UOA designed home also manages to maintain a level of simplicity, seen in many Scandinavian style abodes. Functional, efficient, and bursting at the seams with eye-catching additions, it is surely a highly coveted property worthy of envy and lust. So, come and take a journey with us to the inimitable La Ville Lumière, the City of Light, and prepare to be inspired.