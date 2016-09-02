The minimal white apartment you'll wish was yours

Paris is ubiquitous with style, class, refinement and chic living. It is at the heart of the fashion and design world, and as one of the most beautiful cities on earth, it isn’t hard to see why many flock to the destination for style inspiration and ideas. It is here that we will today be travelling, to take a peek inside a canal-side home of immense grace and flair. A combination and juxtaposition of modernity and rustic style, this apartment takes a compact space and enhances it using classic design features, and a contemporary aesthetic.
Recognisably French in its appearance, the Atelier UOA designed home also manages to maintain a level of simplicity, seen in many Scandinavian style abodes. Functional, efficient, and bursting at the seams with eye-catching additions, it is surely a highly coveted property worthy of envy and lust. So, come and take a journey with us to the inimitable La Ville Lumière, the City of Light, and prepare to be inspired.
Let’s face it, when it comes to interior design and style, Parisian’s have it in the bag. This interior is a wonderful combination of luxurious light tones and sleek neutral shades. However, even though this room is muted in its hues, it still manages to pack a punch stylistically.
The high ceilings leave room for the compact staircase to meander down into the main living area, while a bright indoor plant and red rug create contrast.
Modern-rustic can be a tricky aesthetic to achieve, but this room and apartment has had no trouble in bringing a sense of class and timelessness to its overall appearance.
The exposed timber ceiling beams add a feeling of cosiness, while the Scandinavian inspired white colour scheme and light timber tones bring an overarching sense of simplicity and contemporary austerity.
Taking a deeper look at the kitchen space we see the retro vibes that add to the ambience within the home. The Formica dining table and matching chairs impart playfulness with their sea-foam hue, while the bold black light fittings are dramatic and eye-catching.
Once again the modern finishes are seen throughout, with a kitchen that utilises fitting free joinery, and a high gloss white varnish. Embracing an open plan layout, the L-shaped kitchen works to bring different spaces together, while still providing a suitable sense of segregation and privacy.
In this compact bedroom, we get a glimpse of how the designers have maximised space to create a functional yet still highly enjoyable area. The colour scheme has been carried through, while the ceiling space is utilised as a storage area for miscellaneous domestic accessories.
A small workspace sits neatly in the corner of the room, adding a compact yet practical home office for study and out-of-office work.
We love taking a peek inside neat and nifty bathrooms, and this one is the icing on the design cake! Set up with a neutral colour palette of earthy timber shades and sandy creams, the overall feeling is one of restfulness and serenity.
Larger than expected, the space boasts a large linear vanity, providing ample space to store bathroom necessities.
If you were interested to see how the bathroom received its illumination, we flip the image and take a peek at the entrance to the space. Here a wall of glass bricks brings ample natural light inside, while ensuring the room remains private and tranquil.
Also unseen in the aforementioned image is the bathtub. Essential for soaking one’s body after a long day at work, this is an opulent extra that cements this bathroom’s sense of luxury and enjoyment.
