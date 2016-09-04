A perfectly compact Korean apartment

When working with a compact interior space, many find themselves confronted with design challenges regarding their desired aesthetic, and how to achieve the required ambience. Today’s feature home has managed to complete this task with flying colours. Seriously stylish, boasting a family-friendly atmosphere, this simple yet attractive apartment takes ordinary elements and spices them up with an efficient yet fashionable touch.

Domestic interior specialists Arched Design are responsible for the impressive overhaul, and showcase their talent by creating a café style apartment that is brimming with appeal and allure. Shaped and structured to provide comfort and an aura of conversational socialisation, the remodelled dwelling is striking and charming. Check it out below, and glean a few ideas for your own apartment or house today!