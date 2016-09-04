9 ingenious kitchen tricks to save you a lot of money

These days, saving money at home doesn’t have to mean eating cup noodles and cutting coupons for the local market. There are plenty of neat tricks and tips available that will kick-start your economical resolutions, and which are sure to improve your quality of life, as well as the health of your wallet.

Aside from straightforward solutions such as preparing and cooking meals at home rather than dining at restaurants, there are other less obvious options. So, whether you are looking to reduce debt, increase your financial freedom, or simply start saving, we’ve got some tricks for you. Read on below, and begin your thrifty life with ease and motivation!