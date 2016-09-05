7 amazing prefab homes to inspire you

Prefab homes have changed a lot in the last few decades. What was once run-of-the-mill, cookie-cutter monotony is now rich in interesting and ground-breaking designs. Often self-build or architect-designed dwellings run far over budget for the average house builder, and when paired with long time-frames and plenty of decision related hold ups, prefab homes start to offer a surprisingly alluring alternative.

But what are prefab homes? They are specialist structures, which utilise prefabricated sections that are often manufactured off-site, then shipped and assembled on-site. These prefabricated pieces are generally built in standard sizes to exacting dimensions, and can be erected in very little time. As they have become more popular over time, they now come in a range of different designs, ranging from simple to elaborate. To offer a little inspiration, we’ve gathered our 7 favourites below, for you to check out and inspect. Let’s take a peek…