A simply perfect modern home

Owning your own home is one thing, owning a literal dream home that essentially feels as if you're perpetually on a holiday is a whole another story. And so, we're legitimately equal parts impressed and envious of today's 360° project—an elegant family home oozing with understated style in the little town of Hafnerbach in Austria.

It's an expansive home that tells a different story from every angle; just as you get used to the idea that this is a stylish yet simple contemporary home, you move onto a completely different architectural feature that makes you wonder if this is actually a holiday home. Designed by the Austrian-based architecture firm Von Mann, this dream uses natural materials, understated hues and glass to great effect.

When you have a home like this, you are not going to be hankering to go on a holiday too soon!