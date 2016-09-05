A narrow plot becomes the perfect compact home

The bedroom is small but elegant with its sophisticated neutral tones and minimalist décor. The recessed lights add a stylish, contemporary touch and the slatted window blinds give the room a trendy appearance. The room looks cool and comfortable despite its stark simplicity.

The architects have done a fabulous job of creating a comfortable and attractive home on a relatively small plot of land. Through intelligent planning and ingenious designs, Casa Centeno has become a fine example of the optimal utilisation of a narrow linear space, with no compromise on beauty and style!