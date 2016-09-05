A narrow plot becomes the perfect compact home

Who wouldn’t choose a large and spacious home, if money were no object? But a shoestring budget can restrict one's choice of housing considerably. Nevertheless, if someone invests a huge chunk of their savings in a small plot of land, he or she would naturally want to make sure that the best home possible is constructed despite the limited space and budget constraints. And that is exactly what happened with Casa Centeno in the hilly Mexican city of Puebla. With the help of experienced architects at CCA Arquitectos, a modest plot of land was converted into a beautiful and cosy home that's now a pleasure to live in! Let’s see how this magic was executed in an area of 144sqm…
Early in the construction it can be seen that the house has a narrow rectangular shape, meaning that although its size looks adequate lengthwise, in reality there is little depth and the rooms have to be in a linear layout. Creating comfort and beauty in such a scenario could have posed a major challenge for even the most expert architects!
We get a better idea of the narrowness of the house by viewing it from the side. As we can see, the rooms needed to be cleverly designed to fit the space without feeling cramped. Let’s see how the design team at CCA Arquitectos tackled this problem…
The completed exterior of the house looks nothing but classy! The white and grey colour palette is cool and elegant, and the numerous French windows add a touch of glamour to the façade. We love the vision of a small garden and tall trees that add natural beauty to the house. The wooden panelling is an inspired addition that infuses the perfect degree of warmth and sophistication into this small but decidedly stylish abode.
It was possible to make the upper storey of the house slightly wider than the lower storey, giving the structure an interesting appearance. The use of stone and greenery gives the dwelling a modern rustic look, and we love the neat little parking area in the corner, too.
Here we see the living and dining area laid out in a linear arrangement. The white, grey and brown colour palette is repeated inside with the two big sofas adding a splash of colour. The linear design of the furniture, the floating shelves and the sleekness of the dining chairs shows the optimum utilisation of the limited space. The floating staircase is also in accordance with this trend – it offers a practical ascent to the upper floor but occupies less space than a regular staircase and looks decorative as well. We love the futuristic hanging lamps and recessed lights that strike such a lovely contemporary note.
The bedroom is small but elegant with its sophisticated neutral tones and minimalist décor. The recessed lights add a stylish, contemporary touch and the slatted window blinds give the room a trendy appearance. The room looks cool and comfortable despite its stark simplicity.
The architects have done a fabulous job of creating a comfortable and attractive home on a relatively small plot of land. Through intelligent planning and ingenious designs, Casa Centeno has become a fine example of the optimal utilisation of a narrow linear space, with no compromise on beauty and style! Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further: The fairytale makeover of a small wooden home.