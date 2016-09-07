From nightmare to dream home: an incredible makeover

A vision of contemporary style awaits us outside the house. The ingenious use of metal in designing the sleek structure in the garden is a bold statement in creativity! The unique woven chairs, the slatted roof and the cool grey colour palette contrast pleasingly with the beautiful green hedges, bushes and lofty trees. We have here a natural oasis perfect for open-air socialising.

The talented architects have done full justice to the task of optimally distributing the interior spaces of this sophisticated villa, taking full advantage of natural light. The property exudes a cool, contemporary charm with a blend of modern and classic furniture in a predominantly minimalist setting. This family home has indeed been successfully restructured into a dream abode! Here’s another before & after story to give you more ideas: An empty home's sparkling makeover.