How an empty apartment became a dream home

The feature wall behind the bed is a bold red affair with leafy patterns, and takes the amorous atmosphere of the bedroom to a whole new level. The satin patterned bedding, shimmery drapes, exotic chandelier and cosy wooden flooring make for a romantic and dreamy ambiance. The wall facing the bed comes with smart shelves and niches which accommodate the TV, offer storage space, and help in displaying knick-knacks too. Clever concealed lighting accentuates the rich red tone of this wall, which contrasts beautifully with the splashes of creamy white in the room.

Impressed by the unbelievable renovation of this once boring apartment? We are too! Here’s another before & after story to inspire you further: An Asian apartment's perfect makeover.