A budget-friendly container home to call your own

Life in this hectic and bustling era often means that we're constantly searching to improve our lives. We reside in small dwellings, and more often than not, we also spend our time in compact offices as well. Due to the lack of space, and the rising cost of property, many people and designers are starting to look beyond typical, mediocre and commonplace houses, and focus on innovation and creativity. These qualities are what bring us to today’s feature residence, which has taken an everyday, rather undistinguished item and reconfigured it into a brilliantly engaging abode.

Planned and conceived by German designer Stefan Brandt, this intriguing dwelling incorporates a shipping container as its main shell, adding solar panels to increase sustainability. If you would like to take a peek inside and check out the interior of this unique home, then continue reading to peruse the images below!