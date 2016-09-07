9 tricks to give your small balcony a chic makeover

How does one define chic? Elegantly and stylishly fashionable, or perhaps something evocative of debonair sophistication? We associate a chic interior aesthetic with desirable, dapper and dashing refinement. A place or space that exudes tasteful yet understated flair. When designing a home, a chic interior is one of the most sought-after qualities.

Today at homify, we're going to show you how to transform one of your most important domestic assets, your balcony, into a chic, elegant yet playful playground; an area of your home that provides rest, relaxation, as well as a neat location to host friends, get-togethers and events.

A balcony or terrace is a highly desirable feature, and one which should be decorated, adorned and displayed with style and sophistication. Read on below to begin planning your new outdoor space today!