8 tricks to keep your Hong Kong home organised

Hawaiian Tropic, Nicole Cromwell Interior Design Nicole Cromwell Interior Design Houses
In this day and age it can seem an impossible and unrelenting task trying to keep a house or apartment clean and tidy. Even with the assistance of a regular cleaner, it can feel as though everything tends to stay messy and unkempt. However, there are certain things you can do each day to retain a sense of order and organisation. To get you started, we’ve collated 8 tips and tricks with surprising results. From altering habits and changing routines to simply remembering to take off shoes when entering the home, there are plenty of easy solutions that will assist in creating a welcoming and clean domestic aesthetic.

Ready to transform your dwelling and implement some new methods and cleaning practices? Read on below and get started immediately!

1. Remember to make the bed

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Harbour Green

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Our first essential tip starts in the bedroom. This step is easy, simple and should be part of everyone's daily routine. Once you wake in the morning, after a nap, or whenever you use the bed, always make the bed. You will be surprised how one small task will ensure your room feels organised and stays clean. 

2. Always wipe down surfaces after using them

Discovery Bay Flat, HK, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Modern dining room Furniture,Table,Wood,Fixture,Interior design,Kitchen,Flooring,Floor,Window,Cabinetry
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.

Discovery Bay Flat, HK

atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.
atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g.

When you use a surface in your home, remember to leave it neat and tidy. This includes coffee tables, kitchen counters, windowsills, bathroom sinks, and any other surface that might be present in your abode. Never leave cups, glasses and crockery on your benches, and ensure the surface is polished and clean. 

3. Make sure everything has a place

Metropolitan Heights | High-End Apartment by London homify Modern kitchen
homify

Metropolitan Heights | High-End Apartment by London

homify
homify
homify

Everything in your dwelling should have a place and a home. To do this you may need to rethink your storage, but in doing so, you will ensure your abode is free from clutter, chaos and mess. 

4. Avoid overcrowding your interior

Master bedroom Nicole Cromwell Interior Design Houses
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

Master bedroom

Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

In this bedroom the designers have opted for a sleek and welcoming aesthetic. They have achieved this by focusing on keeping the room free from any overcrowding. Each piece of furniture, accessory and accoutrement has space around it, ensuring a fuss-free ambience and atmosphere.

5. Try not to keep too many things on the floor

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong, Urban Design and Build Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong

Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

When decorating and organising your home, try to keep things off of the floor. In this room we see a number of cushions that have been elegantly stacked and help infuse a feeling of relaxation. However, the rest of the space is free from clutter, and works well to keep the living area neat, tidy and ordered. 

6. Always put dirty dishes in the dishwasher

magic touch, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd Cabinetry,Countertop,Furniture,Kitchen sink,Sink,Kitchen stove,Tap,Window,Kitchen appliance,Kitchen
ample design co ltd

magic touch

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

When you use a dish, glass, utensil or any piece of kitchenware, make sure you pop it into the dishwasher after use. Get in the habit of regularly filling, running and emptying the dishwasher, and ensure your worktops are free from mess and dirt. 

7. Choose a minimalist aesthetic and interior design

DOMO Pelletofen, RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH Living roomFireplaces & accessories Stone White
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH

RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH

When in doubt, go minimal with your interior design. Minimalist interiors are fabulous for feeling clean, ordered and organised, and as an added benefit, can look brilliantly sophisticated and sleek. 

8. Keep cushions, textiles and accessories in order

Home Decor, EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK BedroomAccessories & decoration
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

Home Decor

EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

Finally, we head back to the bedroom. Ensure you keep side tables free from junk and domestic miscellany, remembering to add only a minimal, curated selection of accessories on display. 

Additionally, and throughout every room of your home, keep your throw cushions, textiles, and other ornaments well-arranged, orderly and neat. 

We hope this provided a few cleaning and organising tips. If you want to learn more about how to decorate your home, we recommend: 9 genius kitchen tricks to save you money

How do you keep your home looking fabulous? 

