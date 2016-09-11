Your browser is out-of-date.

11 simple steps to a sophisticated apartment

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern living room
Sophisticated interiors make a statement; they're elegant, refined and evoke an air of maturity throughout an abode. For these reasons, it's no wonder many individuals desire this polished and well-designed ambience for their home. However, achieving this can feel tricky, challenging and problematic at times. To make everything a little easier we’ve gathered our top 11 tips that we believe will impart an air of sophistication, easily and with minimal fuss.

If you're looking to alter your interior aesthetic and employ a distinguished, cultured and graceful look, continue reading and start redecorating today!

1. Up your home office design game!

homify Office spaces & stores
homify

homify
homify
homify

If there is one area of the home that oozes sophistication, it’s your home office. Ensure the room is neat and tidy, free from clutter, and if possible opt for a central desk with chairs on either side.

2. Choose your furniture carefully

Tycoon Place homify Modern living room
homify

Tycoon Place

homify
homify
homify

Avoid overstuffed furniture, or items that might appear a little too casual for your space. Look at functional pieces, and always opt for items that are timeless yet eye-catching. However, avoid anything gaudy at all costs.

3. Look at your colour palette

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room
arctitudesign

BI's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

A sophisticated colour palette is subtle yet dramatic, and evokes its desired aesthetic with minimal fuss. Think neutrals, whites, muted tones and earthy contrast. Don’t be afraid to add an attention-grabbing statement hue, but avoid anything that will date or age unsympathetically.

4. Don't overcrowd your space

『 アクアリウム を 愉しむ すまい 』, Live Sumai - アズ・コンストラクション - Live Sumai - アズ・コンストラクション - Mediterranean style living room Blue
　Live Sumai　- アズ・コンストラクション -

　Live Sumai　- アズ・コンストラクション -
　Live Sumai　- アズ・コンストラクション -
　Live Sumai　- アズ・コンストラクション -

Clutter is the enemy of sophistication. Hide the junk, re-order the accessories, and keep your space minimal and mess free. If you need assistance with your interior design, chat to a professional via the homify website, and get your home refurbished expertly!

5. Incorporate built-in or modular furniture

大西町の家, 大塚高史建築設計事務所 大塚高史建築設計事務所 Modern living room Wood White
大塚高史建築設計事務所

大塚高史建築設計事務所
大塚高史建築設計事務所
大塚高史建築設計事務所

In certain areas of the home, modular furniture actually works extremely well, and can add that sophisticated air and ambience you are looking for.

6. Choose a statement piece for each room

あざみ野の家, 桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects 桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects Scandinavian style living room
桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects

桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects
桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects
桑原茂建築設計事務所 / Shigeru Kuwahara Architects

If you are limited with your redecorating budget, choose one statement item for each room. This might be a large item such as a sofa or armchair, or perhaps a conversational piece such as artwork.

7. Keep your balcony 'event-ready'!

Balcony, （有）ハートランド （有）ハートランド Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Green
（有）ハートランド

（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド

Tidy, clean and de-clutter your outdoor space, to ensure it is ready for any unexpected guests or brunch buddies.

8. Keep it clean, mess, dirt, grime and gunk free

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

This applies to all areas of the home, but particularly those that tend to accumulate a lot of dirt and grime. These areas, such as the bathroom and balcony, are hotspots for mess, and if not cleaned regularly, can ruin your sophisticated aesthetic.

9. Don't let odours get the better of your bathroom

가족들에게 꼭 맞춰진 아이템들로 채워진 새집같은 우리집 리모델링 , 퍼스트애비뉴 퍼스트애비뉴 Modern bathroom
퍼스트애비뉴

퍼스트애비뉴
퍼스트애비뉴
퍼스트애비뉴

There is nothing more unrefined than an unpleasant odour emanating from one’s bathroom. Ensure your sophisticated status by adding natural room fresheners, and keeping the space scrubbed and polished.

10. Look at your lighting

용인 수지 상원상떼빌 48평, JMdesign JMdesign Modern living room
JMdesign

JMdesign
JMdesign
JMdesign

Lighting can make or break a space, and in order for a room to feel sophisticated, it needs to be well illuminated. Choose indirect lighting, and focus on implementing interesting and age-defiant light fittings.

11. Check your television placement

오산 휴먼시아데시앙 46, JMdesign JMdesign Modern living room
JMdesign

JMdesign
JMdesign
JMdesign

If you simply must have a television in your sitting room, its placement and situation can greatly affect the atmosphere of your living space. If possibly mount it upon the wall, and avoid making it the centre of attention.

How do you make your home look sophisticated? We'd love to hear from you below!

