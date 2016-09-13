9 quick ways to tidy up your living room

When was the last time you truly gave your living room a decent, thorough and systematic clean? For most of us, a busy, hectic and often unrelenting day-to-day routine gets in the way. Additionally, for most people, cleaning one’s home is quite far down the list of desirable domestic tasks. Really, who wants to spend their weekend cleaning, when you could be hanging out with friends, relaxing with family, or spending time on that oft-neglected hobby?
To make life a little easier, we’ve gathered our top 9 tips, which we believe will help you to keep your living room ordered, tidy – leaving more time for enjoyable activities and exciting pursuits!
Clutter is one of the biggest issues in a home’s living room. Before you begin cleaning the space, you should remove rubbish. Grab a rubbish bag and hang it on a door handle, while you go around and throw away anything that shouldn’t be there.
After the rubbish is removed, you can begin to de-clutter all of the items that should be located in other areas of the house.
Music is excellent to motivate you while you clean. Crank up the tunes in your living room to keep yourself engaged with the task at hand! You’ll find your cleaning/tidying job is less tiresome, and you will work faster and more effectively.
Having the right tools really makes the difference to your cleaning and tidying experience. Professionals tend to know the right way to clean, and they always throw away broken or unusable appliances such as vacuum cleaners, and invest in good products that will assist and quicken chores.
Don’t let your cleaning get the better of you! Stick to a routine and ensure you tidy your living room on a particular day each week. This will prevent it becoming overwhelming, and ensure it is always maintained to a certain standard.
Instead of trying to tackle the tidiness of your living room in one fell swoop, and often failing miserably due to the overwhelming nature of cleaning your busiest household space, you should look at the task systematically. Focus on individual areas of the room, such as the sofas, the windows, the bookshelves, or the floors and tidy your space in an ordered and common sense fashion.
To let some air into your living room, ventilate your space by opening all windows and doors. This will remove any stale odours and help with the overall ambience and atmosphere within your space.
Your vacuum can be used for so much more than to simply clean the floor. It is actually brilliant appliance that can be employed as a cobweb removed, curtain cleaner and light fitting duster. Remember, when using your vacuum on the walls or delicate areas inside your living room, you should add the scratch free brush accessory to avoid dents or marks appearing.
Arranging accessories and ornaments adds a huge sense of cleanliness and order to a living room. Put all of your books neatly in the bookshelf, place throw cushions and blankets stylishly on the sofa, and ensure everything is in its right place.
Water is the enemy of dust, and will make your cleaning routine far more difficult in the long run. You should ensure you dust everything in your living room, then once complete, grab the household cleaner and get to work polishing and shining surfaces. Don’t, whatever you do, attempt to wash surfaces before you dust!
