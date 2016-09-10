The creative transformation of a crumbling home

In the quaint Italian commune of Iglesias, we chanced upon a home which was once a derelict affair with decaying walls, crumbling plaster and a ceiling which had clearly seen better days. But the tasteful and visionary intervention by the architects at Studio Architettura Arch. Francesca Tronci has now infused the residence with a charming new appeal. Loaded with stylish and cosy furnishings, pops of bright colour and a snazzy staircase, the revamped abode is an elegant and inviting space for modern families. Want to see more? Let's take a look…
The home was a pretty scary sight before the renovation, and clever refurbishing transformed it completely. Rubble and crumbling walls characterised the space and the narrow area looked cramped and suffocated.
The home lacked a proper structure and seemed to have been abandoned. The rectangular space here blocked the entry of natural light, while rubble and bricks were piled up against one wall.
The former kitchen lay in shambles. It was an old space characterised by bulky walls which closed in on the chef while he or she cooked. This home and its various components required a more modern and open design.
The main living space of the home has been completely transformed with the help of a white sofa, which frames and demarcates the living zone from the dining area. Vibrant red cushions add a bold and jolly touch to the space, while the hardwood flooring gives warmth. A cosy nook is created thanks to the open wooden stepladder-style staircase that ascends right behind the couch. Beyond the living space, you can catch a glimpse of the charming white cottage-style dining table with its whimsical chairs. Solid wooden beams line the ceiling of the room, making way for the staircase to chart its own stylish course.
The staircase is part vintage and part modern, with artistic flourishes along the railing and stairs. The slim steps come to a swirling halt as they curve at the base. A neat sideboard in a teak finish sits beneath the stairs and behind the living room couch, satisfying storage needs.
From its formerly cramped quarters to its newfound style, this vintage-inspired mezzanine makes use of the narrow sliver of space to usher guests upstairs. Solid hardwood floors meet their lighter match with the decorative white metal railings. The rest of the home is swathed in the same wholesome beauty, where white and cream meet vibrant pops of colour and sturdy cottage-style wooden accents.
