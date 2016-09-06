Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 amazing indoor garden ideas for your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
Loading admin actions …

Indoor gardens infuse the home with a fresh sense of life. They clean the air and have the power to create a calming atmosphere like no other element in the home. So what are the most amazing indoor garden ideas out there? Well, Japanese and Asian interiors are a great place to start, but there's also a huge variety of options for the urban gardener too. So come with us on a photo tour for the real low-down on amazing indoor garden ideas. There are lots of indoor gardening ideas here to inspire!

1. A bathroom jungle

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

The bathroom is the ideal place to work on an indoor garden. It's waterproof and there is easy access for watering. This bathroom certainly has one of the best indoor gardens we've seen!

2. The staircase garden

Residence for the Unknown Client, LIJO.RENY.architects LIJO.RENY.architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LIJO.RENY.architects

Residence for the Unknown Client

LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects
LIJO.RENY.architects

This unique home has an internal courtyard with a few tall and sturdy bamboo trees. The architects have installed this internal window that allows the occupants to enjoy the upper part of the garden from the staircase as well.

3. An impressive budget-friendly approach

thuis aan de Amstel by studio Noun, studio Noun studio Noun Eclectic style bars & clubs Gastronomy
studio Noun

studio Noun
studio Noun
studio Noun

The simplest gardening solutions are often the best. So it's our pleasure to present this totally rustic indoor garden. It's simply composed of a branch with a bunch of hanging plants. But it's the breadth, size and unique collection of plants that really make it a garden.

4. High-end internal garden

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Interior landscaping Stone Multicolored
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

This Indian home has a really unique little internal garden. It's obviously custom-made and the unique wooden wall and ceiling add a little sophistication. This kind of indoor garden can otherwise be created with just white pebbles, pavers, lighting and pot plants.

5. A classic living green wall

Architettura & Servizi by SUNDAR Italia, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi HouseholdPlants & accessories
Architettura &amp; Servizi

Architettura & Servizi
Architettura &amp; Servizi
Architettura & Servizi

No article on indoor gardens is complete without a now-classic living green wall. These fabulous creations are hugely popular at the moment and add an almost wild and lush look to this room.

6. Corner pebble gardens

Kofunaki House, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

Corner pebble gardens are quite popular in modern Japanese-style homes. They are easy to keep clean and make the most of the often neglected corners of a room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The ultimate internal courtyard garden

Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

This courtyard garden has a very abundant feel. To create this look, choose a variety of plant species that will grow to differing heights. Note the potential for adding a water feature as well.

8. An underwater garden

Villa Riviera Aquarium Architecture Mediterranean style dining room
Aquarium Architecture

Villa Riviera

Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture

If you don't have great light, an underwater garden may be the perfect solution. This aquarium comes to us courtesy of architects Aquarium Architecture. It was built into the wall and with lights, it can be enjoyed day and night.

Indoor gardeners keep reading. You'll love 8 fresh tips for growing herbs in your kitchen.

A narrow plot becomes the perfect compact home
Which of these indoor garden options would you try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks