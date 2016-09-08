A perfectly designed narrow home

Tucked away in an unassuming Barcelona neighbourhood lies a narrow little home, transformed from its previous ramshackle avatar into a gorgeous residential haven for a family. Before it underwent its current evolution though, the owners were at a loss as to how to maximise the space—a narrow structure ensconced in between adjacent buildings, and which almost seemed like an afterthought. When it comes to narrow spaces, who better to transform it than Vallribera Architects, the Sabadell-based mavericks that specialise in converting seemingly hard-to-work-with spaces into absolute gems? They've done it before, and they do it again.

Their design aesthetic is defined by clean lines, open layouts and often, a rather unusual placement of windows that make it appear more like a work of abstract art. Let's take a look at the stunning family home that they designed while working within a fairly limited budget.