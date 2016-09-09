The 77sqm home built on a tiny budget

Living in an urban sprawl has a multitude of benefits, but space is unlikely to be one of them. We jostle around for breathing room and constantly itch to get away to the hinterlands just for some wide open spaces that are not crammed with people. This is especially so in mega-cities such as Tokyo where the aforementioned people exceed 10 million. And naturally, small houses are the norm. There is limited room to work with and everything needs to be integrated in there.

The house in the spotlight today is one such. But it raises the stakes considerably. Not only is it a two-storey home that occupies only a total carpet space of 77sqm, the entire thing came together with a construction cost of less than 20 million yen (that's less than S$275,000)! Spacious and airy, at no point would you think that there was a budget constraint attached to this house. Let's see how it all came together…