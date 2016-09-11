Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The private home you'll wish was yours

Sana Salam Sana Salam
西国街道沿いの家, 一級建築士事務所 こより 一級建築士事務所 こより Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Today's 360° project is a true treat for the senses. It invites you to explore the nuances of fine design and the tangents that you have to take sometimes to create a piece of true art. 

Through the ages, stone and wood have been the most basic materials with which to build a house. It is easily available, considerably cost-efficient and of course, extremely eco-friendly. Did we mention versatile? Over the years, we've seen the combination of the two natural materials expressed in a plethora of shapes, textures and patterns, and it is ever-evolving. 

The stunning house we will explore today uses stone and wood to create an end result that is breathtaking and extremely intimate. Built over an area of 220sqm with a total cost of HK$6000, this impressive house leaves you with a feeling that it has its own unique personality. 

A hint of tradition

西国街道沿いの家, 一級建築士事務所 こより 一級建築士事務所 こより Modern houses
一級建築士事務所 こより

一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより

Neat, clean lines define the exterior of the house, but a slight twist of the wrist appears to have given this facade the illusion of a modern pagoda, complete with a tiered roof and two eaves. The simple slate grey exterior acts as a stark background for the solid wooden door. 

A concrete fence covers a portion of the house while the main entrance area is left open. The inclusion of nature is an integral part of Japanese architecture, and this house is brimming with it. There's a stunning Zen garden and even a central courtyard that is overflowing with plants.  

Bright, open spaces

西国街道沿いの家, 一級建築士事務所 こより 一級建築士事務所 こより Modern living room
一級建築士事務所 こより

一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより

The living room here is defined less by the furniture it holds and more by its unique architectural features. Check out those wooden beams on the ceiling, which then opens out onto the second floor keeping the space even airier! There are also vertical wooden beams hammered onto the ones on the ceiling that creates a harmonious flow to the whole space. 

Large glass windows ensure that there's a seamless transition between the interior and the exterior; where does one end and the other begin?

A kitchen with a view

西国街道沿いの家, 一級建築士事務所 こより 一級建築士事務所 こより Modern kitchen
一級建築士事務所 こより

一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより

By now, you've probably figured that light is as much a decor feature as everything else. Here, the gorgeously minimal kitchen overlooks the central courtyard. The natural wood tones seen both in the kitchen and dining area impart the whole space with a wonderful warmth and feeling of lightness. 

The wooden beams seen in the living room make an appearance here, this time acting as a unobtrusive divider between the different zones of this open-plan space. If you've been inspired by this space, and want to get more ideas, speak to our experts.

A minimal wonder

西国街道沿いの家, 一級建築士事務所 こより 一級建築士事務所 こより Modern bathroom
一級建築士事務所 こより

一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより

We'll be the first ones to admit that we are completely obsessed over this stunner of a bathroom This outrageously simple space speaks volumes while paring it down to the bare minimum. Constructed almost entirely out of marble, this is a space that beckons you to stay for a bit longer… and longer… and, you get the idea. 

The only other design feature in this moody bathroom is a small window that is strategically placed above the bathtub. 

Making an entrance

西国街道沿いの家, 一級建築士事務所 こより 一級建築士事務所 こより Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete
一級建築士事務所 こより

一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより
一級建築士事務所 こより

We end our tour by going back to the beginning, the entrance. A huge concrete wall spans the space between the first and second level and gives the hallway an industrial edge. The wooden storage cabinet here seems like the most unlikely but natural fit! The stark contrast between the two materials actually leads to a harmonious balance. 

Check out another magic combination, white and wood, here: A Nordic family home in Japan.

8 beautifully designed small kitchens to copy
What did you think of this stunning stone-and-wood home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks