The private home you'll wish was yours

Today's 360° project is a true treat for the senses. It invites you to explore the nuances of fine design and the tangents that you have to take sometimes to create a piece of true art.

Through the ages, stone and wood have been the most basic materials with which to build a house. It is easily available, considerably cost-efficient and of course, extremely eco-friendly. Did we mention versatile? Over the years, we've seen the combination of the two natural materials expressed in a plethora of shapes, textures and patterns, and it is ever-evolving.

The stunning house we will explore today uses stone and wood to create an end result that is breathtaking and extremely intimate. Built over an area of 220sqm with a total cost of HK$6000, this impressive house leaves you with a feeling that it has its own unique personality.