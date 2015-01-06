Striking shopping centres

It’s probably fair to say that when most people think of examples of interesting architecture in their area, there aren’t too many shopping centres on the list. Too often shopping centres are thrown up in haste, the main priorities of the design team being to minimise costs and maximise the number of shops squashed into a limited space. The result is that spending a day in the majority of shopping centres tends to be a pretty soulless experience. But of course, as with all architectural generalisations, there are many exceptions to this rule; and these exceptions shine all the brighter for their rarity. This ideabook brings together a collection of shopping centres that have moved beyond eye-hurtingly bright strip lighting and 90s colour schemes in their design.