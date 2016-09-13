The dream makeover of a dated bathroom

The shower area with its smooth grey tiles is a snazzy and modern affair, where minimalistic fixtures cater to daily rejuvenation needs. The interior architects evidently followed the mantra of elegant simplicity.

So you see how a clever change in layout, elimination of unnecessary elements, the introduction of light and bright hues and chic fixtures can drastically change the look of an old bathroom. Here is another makeover story that might inspire you too: From nightmare to dream home: an incredible makeover.