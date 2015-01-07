Home studies for hard workers

Your level of productivity has a lot to do with the environment in which you work. A well-organised, well-planned working space gives you room to think and is conducive to better, and greater, output. That much may seem obvious; but of course, what constitutes the optimal conditions for working varies hugely from person to person, depending on personal taste, the type of work they do and a whole host of other potential factors. One thing that many people seem to agree on, though, is that working from home is particularly hard in a lot of different ways. Motivating oneself without external pressure, spending long stretches of time with no direct interaction with colleagues and staying focused when there are myriad distractions on offer are just a few of the issues people come up against when their home doubles as an office. The solution – though also one of the greatest challenges – is to design a study that makes work as pleasant as it possibly can be. That means something different for everyone – here are just a few examples.