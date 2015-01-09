Dazzling dressing tables

Where do you put your makeup on in the morning? Standing in the bathroom with your cosmetics balanced awkwardly around the sink? Peering into a little wall mirror and having to duck down to the floor every couple of minutes to pick up your makeup? There’s no doubt about it, a dressing table is the way forward for stress-free getting ready. There are so many different dressing tables out there in so many different styles – from grown-up minimalist chic to glittering, girly pieces fit for a tween princess – that it’s easy to find one that matches your style and your bedroom.