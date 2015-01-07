​Zzzzz… . sheets, duvet covers and pillowcases

Being happy in your bed is essential to getting a good night’s sleep. And getting a good night’s sleep, at least semi-regularly, is essential to being a contented, productive person. Of course, the bedding you choose impacts on a lot more than just how well-rested you feel at work; it’s also a key part of what defines the style of your bedroom’s interior design. Subtle and classic or bright and playful, the textiles you pick out for your bed say a lot about who you are and what you like. If you’re trying to add the finishing touches to your bedroom and you’re getting a little bit stuck, check out the images below for some ideas on what direction to take.