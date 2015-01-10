​Modern armchairs

However avant-garde your taste in interior decor is, the armchair remains a living room essential and one of the most comfortable seating options there is. But just because you might have to have an armchair doesn’t mean it necessarily needs to look like an armchair. Designers have come up with plenty of ways of getting innovative with the form. Below is a selection of armchairs that are very much of the here and now.
These strange, boxy, slightly sterile armchairs have something of the 60s science fiction film about them. This is offset by the colours chosen, however, which are distinctly unfuturistic in their warmth. On its own, one of these chairs might not be enormously comfortable, but in combination with the matching footstool it would be the ideal place to stretch out and relax.
This chair offers no other option but to lie back and fully unwind, thanks to the relaxed angle of its back. Despite being fairly minimalist in its design it’s still a very distinctive and unique piece, thanks to its ergonomic form and black elastic embellishments. It appears almost like a bizarre stringed musical instrument from a faraway land.
Dispensing with the traditional four-footed model, the designer of these chairs has done something truly different. Appearing to balance on the narrowest of narrow point, the chairs create a pattern out of the negative space between them that is as appealing as the chairs themselves.
If those chairs don’t look cosy enough for you, this lovely, sunshine yellow number and its matching footstool should be just what you’re after. With thick, squishy upholstery and a beautiful wood frame that makes use of strong geometry and angles, this is the epitome of contemporary comfort.
By presenting a very traditional silhouette using a modern material, the designer of this chair has successfully melded old with new and come up with something very unusual. The jury’s out on the practicality of this piece, but it’s certainly an item of furniture than makes an impact. We can imagine that this would also look very striking – perhaps even more striking – if it were made using completely transparent, untinted plastic.
This chair is as clean, white and simple as a bone, and indeed is very similar to one in its shape. The colours chosen for the rest of decor help it to stand out especially well. A strong, bright blue is always an excellent match for white, and the striped rug adds a playful element.
Who needs arms when the chair looks as comfy as this one? This would be a very good chair for sprawling, when you don’t feel like actually sitting. The structured shape and defined back makes it more comfortable and supportive than a standard beanbag. The only drawback is that it does look a little bit like a giant tongue, but don’t let that put you off. It’d definitely more comfortable (and a lot drier, too).
This weird and wonderful armchair (footchair?) is a conversation piece for sure. Alright, so it’s not one for every living room; but in the right space its personality would stand out brilliantly.