Dining rooms with a difference

The striking glass table is the central feature of this dining room. Its transparent top reveals the unusual, asymmetrical geometry of the many legs beneath. Slightly misaligned, they give this table a strong personality that influences the entire room. Look up, and you’ll see glass is important overhead in this room too. The cluster of lights is see-through, again displaying more of their interior workings than would normally be on show. The overall impression given is that this is a room that has no secrets, and nothing to hide.

(Note: architect Frederico Celletti's profile is worth checking out for more shots of this unique home.)