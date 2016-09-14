7 creative ways to style your apartment entrance

We've said it once, and we’ll say it again; the entrance to your abode is one of the most important and design-crucial aspects to your domestic decorating. If you reside within a duplex or freestanding house, you will want to ensure your abode boasts some serious curb appeal, while apartment living focuses more on the interior aesthetic of a foyer, lobby or entrance way.

To help get you started, we’ve collated 7 simple ways you can style and decorate your apartment’s interior entrance. Whether your abode is spacious or compact, you will undoubtedly find a few handy tips and tricks below. So, improve the overall ambience and impression of your dwelling by giving your entrance a makeover and face-lift.