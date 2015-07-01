Curtains: the perfect finishing touch

Like the icing on your interior design cake, curtains don’t define the flavour of a room, but they can certainly make it come across a little bit sweeter. Curtains are the finishing touch to every room, offering much more than just privacy and a handy way to block out sunlight. Get your curtains just right and they’ll set off the rest of your room perfectly; get them wrong and they can undo all your good design and planning work. Just like the wrong haircut can distract from a beautiful face! Whether you want your curtains to blend in unobtrusively with the look you’ve chosen or draw the eye deliberately is entirely up to you, and you can create a range of very different atmospheres within a single room simply by switching up the curtains. If you have a house with high ceilings and large windows you have the opportunity to make an even bigger splash with your curtains, as when drawn they may well take up most of some of your walls. Here are a few ideas – from calm and quiet to decidedly more bold.