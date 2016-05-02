Your browser is out-of-date.

9 doors with a difference

Homify HK Homify HK
Haus Hoffmann Hamburg, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht Sliding doors
Do your doors suit the style of your home? Could someone standing outside the building look at the front door and get a sense of your personality and your taste? For those that have bought their homes, as opposed to those who have designed it themselves or have commissioned an architect to do so, it’s very possible that doors are a feature of the home that they’ve neglected to personalise. Most houses and flats come equipped with relatively inoffensive interior and exterior doors, so – apart from perhaps applying a fresh lick of paint – a lot of people don’t see the need to go the effort of changing them. But to stick to standard issue doors is to waste an opportunity to introduce some additional unique features to your home. Contrary to popular belief, there is in fact a great deal that can be done with your entryways – as these examples show very well indeed.

​See what’s coming

Praxis, quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH quint-it DEUTSCHLAND GMBH Windows & doors Doors
This glass door comes complete with glass surround to maximise the volume of light that filters throughout this building. There is something very pleasing about the absolute simplicity of this design; though perhaps clumsy people and those with children would be advised to steer well clear.

​The full picture

homify Windows & doors Doors
A door can be so much more than a dull expanse of homogenous material – as this design so effectively illustrates. A door with a pattern or a photographic print is a quirky feature that will garner lots of attention for its sheer unusualness. And if you pick just the right print, it will contribute to creating a specific atmosphere too. This one brings with it a sense of Parisian glamour and rainy days spent sipping good coffee indoors in elegant cafes.

​Going against the grain

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Texture can be a very important element to consider in every aspect of design and architecture, and doors are no exception. This one uses a patchwork of pieces of wood, with the grain facing in different directions, to create its distinctive pattern.

​Choose right, choose red

Via Chiesa 5, Studio Ricciardi Architetti Studio Ricciardi Architetti Windows & doors Doors
This gorgeous old-fashioned door combines admirable masonry craftsmanship with subtly detailed woodwork and an arch that softens the effect of the whole package just perfectly. The unexpected choice of such a bright shade of red dilutes any sense of austerity and adds something very special to this entrance.

​Seeing double

Dimora liberty decò, meb progetto ambiente meb progetto ambiente Windows & doors Doors
Another beautifully vintage style item, this entryway’s twin doors are slightly unusual in that each one is divided in two. Double doors are more often seen in commercial buildings than in domestic ones, but here they work because of the homey quality supplied by the distressed wood. What really makes these doors stand out, however, is the wonderfully regal window above them.

​Turning Japanese

Schiebetüren / Raumteiler, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Windows & doors Doors
The designer of this sliding door was clearly influenced by the simplicity of traditional Japanese interiors, which feature panelled wood and paper and plenty of straight lines.

​Teacher’s pet

Haus Hoffmann Hamburg, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht Sliding doors
This fun and original door doubles up as a blackboard. Kids will definitely love this, but let’s be honest – most adults will too. Plus it serves as a handy spot for writing shopping lists, as shown in this particular image.

​Round in circles

Levia Res Windows & doors Doors
Levia

These doors cleverly pair opaque glass with solid borders and decorative circles to result in an effect that’s downright sci-fi.

​King of the jungle

Gothic Style Bronze Double Doors Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doors Doors Metal Black
Gothic Style Bronze Double Doors

These studded iron doors give a clear message: no-one who shouldn’t be getting in, will be getting in. They’re even guarded by two of the most fearsome big cats of all.

A masterpiece of modern Korean design
Have you carefully selected the doors in your house, or stuck with what was already there? What are your doors like? Let us know in the comments!

