9 doors with a difference

Do your doors suit the style of your home? Could someone standing outside the building look at the front door and get a sense of your personality and your taste? For those that have bought their homes, as opposed to those who have designed it themselves or have commissioned an architect to do so, it’s very possible that doors are a feature of the home that they’ve neglected to personalise. Most houses and flats come equipped with relatively inoffensive interior and exterior doors, so – apart from perhaps applying a fresh lick of paint – a lot of people don’t see the need to go the effort of changing them. But to stick to standard issue doors is to waste an opportunity to introduce some additional unique features to your home. Contrary to popular belief, there is in fact a great deal that can be done with your entryways – as these examples show very well indeed.