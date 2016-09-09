5 Japanese gardens you'll want to explore

Japanese gardens are synonymous with a minimalist and refined aesthetic. Traditional gardens were often designed for recreation and pleasure, while Buddhist gardens opted for a Zen ambience to promote contemplation and meditation. Zen gardens, correctly known as karesansui (dry rock gardening), are perfectly placed and arranged for their occupants to enjoy the simplicity and a more humble or modest atmosphere.
In honour of these gorgeous and idyllic outdoor spaces, we are today going to take a peek inside some of the finest. With minimal elements and features, scenic arrangements of plants, and unique setups, these magical Japanese gardens are sure to impress.
The first Japanese garden we are taking a look at today is a traditional dwelling from the end of the Edo period. Designed and conceived by Fukuoka Prefecture-based architects Ring Associates Takagishi Design Room, this heritage abode is striking and stunning.
One of the main desires when updating and creating the garden was to ensure space is suitable for many different generations. We view this outdoor space from the interior tea house, and are able to see that it is replete with a host of different varietals, and design attributes. Elegant, refined and boasting a sense of prestige, this graceful garden is not easy to forget.
Water plays a huge role in the design and planning of a Japanese garden. In this next example, we see yellow-green leaves that surround a cool, organic pond. This body of water brings a serene ambience to the entire 1000 square metre space, while the overhanging arbour provides an eye-catching view from the Tsukimidai (moon-viewing platform).
The aim of this garden is to feel at one with nature, to forget about the daily stressors that may cause anxiety, and to instead relish in the tranquil atmosphere. Luxurious, magnificent and extremely enticing, this Japanese garden is a truly unique experience.
Machiya are old-style timber domiciles, which can be located in many places throughout Japan. These dwellings are most common in the historic capital of Kyoto, where they effectively represent folk housing from the Heian period through to the Edo period.
In this example we see a Kyoto Machiya, which provides an inner courtyard that hosts a secret garden. Hidden from the exterior street view, this garden provided a place to relax, as well as aerate and ventilate the home. Boasting abundant timber decking, as well as a dryer, water-free landscape, this garden is truly magical and helps evoke that charming sense of whimsy.
Next up several stepping stones lead towards a verandah, which is both impressive and alluring. The Zen ambience and air within this space provides restfulness and relaxation, while lush greenery adds a feeling of comfort and warmth.
In addition, we see the designers have included the use of raw timber, which helps contribute to the overall serene and organic air within the space.
There is something unique about Japanese gardens, and a lot of it has to do with the feeling one gets when entering and spending time within the space. There is a connectedness with nature, and a sense of tranquillity that is hard to emulate in other domestic areas.
In this last magical Japanese garden we see how the use of moss has created a tasteful, refined and elegant space. Truly enchanting, this city garden takes the occupant away from the stress associated with a busy lifestyle and transports them with a welcoming and inviting aura.
