5 Japanese gardens you'll want to explore

Japanese gardens are synonymous with a minimalist and refined aesthetic. Traditional gardens were often designed for recreation and pleasure, while Buddhist gardens opted for a Zen ambience to promote contemplation and meditation. Zen gardens, correctly known as karesansui (dry rock gardening), are perfectly placed and arranged for their occupants to enjoy the simplicity and a more humble or modest atmosphere.

In honour of these gorgeous and idyllic outdoor spaces, we are today going to take a peek inside some of the finest. With minimal elements and features, scenic arrangements of plants, and unique setups, these magical Japanese gardens are sure to impress.