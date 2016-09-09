7 low-cost makeover tricks for your small kitchen

The things that really make your kitchen feel comfortable are often free. Favourite photographs, children's artworks and items of nostalgia can all be used and put on display. Perhaps all your small kitchen needs is a simple cotton curtain in your favourite colour and a few cheap accessories to match. Whatever you choose, look for ways to personalise and make the kitchen reflect your own, personal interior design style.

