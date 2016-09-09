Your browser is out-of-date.

7 low-cost makeover tricks for your small kitchen

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Cozinha Capoeiras - Florianópolis / SC, Ponta Cabeça - Arquitetura Criativa
Small kitchens are often the perfect room for a low-budget makeover. The smallest changes or upgrades can make a powerful difference in a little room. But how do you approach such a task when dealing with a room full of semi-permanent fixtures? After all, changing base cabinets and fixtures can get expensive very quickly. But there really is a surprising amount that can be done with a small budget in a little kitchen. Come with us to check out just 7 low-cost ideas for the small kitchen. Enjoy!

1. New cabinet covers

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Small kitchens can often look cluttered if there is lots of open storage. While we love the easy accessibility of open shelves, you might want to consider adding some new kitchen cabinet covers. If you already have some, perhaps you could swap them out for some new ideas. Base cabinets are almost always made in standard sizes, so this is a surprisingly simple and easy task. Soon your little kitchen will be looking as fresh and bright as new!

2. Embrace the rustic modern look

Cozinha Capoeiras - Florianópolis / SC, Ponta Cabeça - Arquitetura Criativa
Ponta Cabeça—Arquitetura Criativa

Ponta Cabeça - Arquitetura Criativa
Ponta Cabeça—Arquitetura Criativa
Ponta Cabeça - Arquitetura Criativa

It helps to think of the fixtures in the kitchen as a base palette and then build your new design from there. But this doesn't mean your new additions need to match. Consider mixing up standard modern cabinets with a rustic theme. Wooden accents, houseplants and earthy tones are often the perfect way to make your kitchen feel homely and comforting. Perhaps all you need are some warm, golden under-cabinet lights and a few houseplants like this.

3. Style up the corners

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

The corners are often the most neglected areas in any home. Perhaps the corner of your kitchen could be upstyled with a cheap wall mounted blackboard. Perhaps it just needs a few shelves or a wall lamp. If you really have the space, consider making a little eating nook with a stool or two. The corners of a room are often free from foot traffic so the smallest and cheapest additions will have a lot of impact without really adding to the clutter.

4. Extend to the ceiling

apuesta por el blanco, cocina integral CH
cocina integral CH

cocina integral CH
cocina integral CH
cocina integral CH

The upper half of the room is another oft-neglected part of many kitchens. Temporary storage shelves could be mounted or just stacked on top of wall cabinets. Perhaps some beautiful display items could be put up there. The upper half often receives lots of moisture too, so this may be a great place to add some houseplants that draw the eye upwards and make the kitchen feel that little bit more appealing.

5. Add cheap splashes of colour

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

White is really the standard for many small kitchens. But it should almost always be styled up with accent colours. If you love a colourful room, search for kitchen accessories and appliances that might add small and powerful bursts of colour. Tea towels, hanging items and pots for your houseplants are a good place to start. More subtle colours could also be introduced through larger items such as the window shade or painted chairs or stools.

6. Combine units

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Don't be afraid to mix up the furniture styles when changing out the kitchen cupboard or adding more furniture. You might even swap out alternative cabinet covers to save even more money. Perhaps you have a cheap table that could be butted up against a countertop like this to make a little eating bench. Whatever you choose, decide on your colour scheme and experiment with just one or two additional colours.

7. Personalise your kitchen

Квартира на ул. Первомайская, A.workshop
A.workshop

A.workshop
A.workshop
A.workshop

The things that really make your kitchen feel comfortable are often free. Favourite photographs, children's artworks and items of nostalgia can all be used and put on display. Perhaps all your small kitchen needs is a simple cotton curtain in your favourite colour and a few cheap accessories to match. Whatever you choose, look for ways to personalise and make the kitchen reflect your own, personal interior design style.

For more DIY inspiration, check out 9 tricks to give your small balcony a chic makeover.

Do you have any other budget kitchen improvement ideas?

