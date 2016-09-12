The 25sqm apartment with everything

Tiny living—that is, living in micro apartments—is not a new concept for residents of mega cities such as New York and Tokyo. And the trend is increasingly picking up in smaller cities around the world, whether due to space constraints or simply because it's more affordable. There was a time when small apartments meant crammed, dingy spaces that you'd be a tad embarrassed to call home. Today though, tiny living can actually be a really cool and cost-effective option.

The home we will explore today is all of 25sqm. Before you see the pictures, you might wonder how that's even possible, but not only is it entirely doable, architects Anna Serafin have demonstrated that you can do a remarkably fine job of it. A small space comes with its own set of problems, but this tiny apartment has been designed in a way so as to minimise these as well as making it easier to keep it tidy. Located in the port city of Gdynia, Poland, this amazing apartment is sure to change your mind about tiny living.