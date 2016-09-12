The 25sqm apartment with everything

Tiny living—that is, living in micro apartments—is not a new concept for residents of mega cities such as New York and Tokyo. And the trend is increasingly picking up in smaller cities around the world, whether due to space constraints or simply because it's more affordable. There was a time when small apartments meant crammed, dingy spaces that you'd be a tad embarrassed to call home. Today though, tiny living can actually be a really cool and cost-effective option.
The home we will explore today is all of 25sqm. Before you see the pictures, you might wonder how that's even possible, but not only is it entirely doable, architects Anna Serafin have demonstrated that you can do a remarkably fine job of it. A small space comes with its own set of problems, but this tiny apartment has been designed in a way so as to minimise these as well as making it easier to keep it tidy. Located in the port city of Gdynia, Poland, this amazing apartment is sure to change your mind about tiny living.
This is it. From this view, you can see more than 90% of the apartment. The architects have first off done a fantastic job of incorporating everything into this space while managing to give it a spacious, airy vibe. There is no room for clutter in a space like this and so you'll see that the furniture is kept to the basic necessities while everything else is stored away.
A small space trick that the architects employed was to use incorporate large mirrors and other reflective surfaces (such as the glazed door to the bathroom). This, in addition to the light wooden floor, makes the space bright and appear larger.
It's easy to mistake this kitchenette as anything but… a kitchenette. It is cleverly integrated enough to not take up too much room but striking enough to make a statement, lending to the stylish vibe of the apartment. The light wooden cabinets provide enough storage space while the black working area can be closed off when not in use.
By opting for a wall-mounted dining table, the architects again were able to save up on a lot of space.
A small bathroom doesn't mean you need to settle for a hastily-thrown together space that is simply meant to be functional. The tiny yet stunning bathroom here makes use of every square centimetre and still manages to look like it belongs to a house triple the size.
The floors, walls and tiles are all kept grey to maintain a visual coherence that ties together the space. The transparent shower stall ensures a separate zone while not taking up any additional space. Another huge bonus here is the window that illuminates the entire bathroom making it appear much more spacious.
We love that this space looks like a full-blown bedroom, complete with its own window and enough room for movement. This ultra-small space has been designed in a manner that makes it a cosy, intimate corner. There is enough privacy here, thanks to the bed being placed in the natural nook, without having had to visually break up the apartment.
If you have a studio apartment and want to create your own 'bedroom', it's also often a good idea to use curtains to separate the living or working space from the sleeping area.
In a diminutive space such as thing, retaining exposed brick walls in all its original glory would have been hard to pull off, considering it could visually compress the whole area. Instead of doing away with it completely though, the architects here chose to simply paint it white, which not only provides the perfect contrast to the wooden floors and the jet black main door but also opens up the space making it brighter and airier.
If you're looking for ideas for your studio and want to go the minimal route, check out 8 secrets to the perfect minimal interior.