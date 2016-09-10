A chic apartment perfect for Hong Kong

Today we will explore the furnishing of a modestly-sized family apartment. The basic structure of the home is modern and enjoys good natural light, but it's the clever approach to decor that really has us enamoured. Interior designers and decorators Traco Magenta have used bold furnishings, some high-tech media equipment and a minimalist approach to create a home with style. It's a home that exudes an atmosphere of absolute pleasure, comfort and cosy sophistication. Despite the modest size, there is absolutely no sense of anything lacking in this home. Come with us on a photo tour for all the details! Get ready to fall in love with these interiors…