8 beautifully designed small kitchens to copy

Beautifully designed small kitchens often exude the perfect combination of cosiness and functionality. Little conveniences have been installed, storage is maximised and there is likely to be a great little working triangle. But how can you pack a lot of function into a small kitchen while still conveying a sense of balance and precision? Well, today we have collected 7 of the most beautifully designed small kitchens around. We hope you love them as much as we do!
This little kitchen has a U-shaped design. It's a classic choice that works really well within an open-plan layout. The kitchen is separate and beautifully integrated into the living room. This kitchen also has alternating light and dark grey panels that perfectly mirror the living room decor. Finally, check out that awesome wine rack mounted on the wall!
This U-shaped kitchen has a really unusual kitchen island with integrated appliances. It's tiny, but very well designed. It also frees up space within the main area of the kitchen for storage. Also, note how the two-toned kitchen cupboards run all the way up to the ceiling to maximise storage space.
Foldaway kitchens have been popping up more and more lately. They are really good for those who live in a one-room apartment and like to keep their kitchen out of sight and mind when not in use. This monochrome kitchenette has a glossy black splashback and shows that small kitchens can certainly be stylish too.
Little galley-style little kitchens can easily feel cramped and often double as passageways to other rooms. But this one feel really bright and open. The secret is the simple narrow wooden bench on one side and the open kitchen shelves on the other.
This cool little Nordic-style kitchen has a lot of style. It's actually quite small, but the large kitchen island helps add a whole lot of functional space without really intruding on the overall decor of the little home. We love the chrome exhaust hood over the cooktop.
It can be really tricky to design around a doorway and the kitchen can often feel cluttered. But this little kitchen makes it look effortless. The white subway kitchen tiles run all the way to the ceiling and give this small kitchen a simple, unified and seamless look.
Full-sized fridges often take up a lot of visual weight in a small kitchen so we love how retro style refrigerators can also be used to add a lot of style. The kitchen designers here has also installed a great hanging rack that's kept a little out of the way. The iron stools are a nice touch too.
It's not easy to add a casual dining area to a small kitchen. But here we can see how stylishly it can be done with an extended kitchen bench. The fabulous glossy blue kitchen cupboard doors also draw the eye upwards and make this kitchen feel that little bit more impressive too. Finally, note the pendant lights. They instantly turn this dining table into an eating zone.
