8 beautifully designed small kitchens to copy

It's not easy to add a casual dining area to a small kitchen. But here we can see how stylishly it can be done with an extended kitchen bench. The fabulous glossy blue kitchen cupboard doors also draw the eye upwards and make this kitchen feel that little bit more impressive too. Finally, note the pendant lights. They instantly turn this dining table into an eating zone.

