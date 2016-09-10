The 86 m² house that will steal your heart

Here on homify, we are always game for a stylish surprise, which is exactly the reason why we were so floored when we discovered today’s little gem.

At first glance, it might seem as if we’ve hitchhiked to a jungle village somewhere in deepest Africa, but this location is actually your typical suburban neighbourhood – well, maybe not that typical. Inspired by primitive huts and vivacious colours, and located in a lush landscape with mountains in the background, this double-storey home (which takes up no more than 86 square metres) flaunts a most inspiring dose of colour and pattern that one rarely gets to discover. See for yourself what we mean…