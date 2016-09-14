Your browser is out-of-date.

10 amazing headboards you'll want to copy

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Greene Street Loft, Slade Architecture Slade Architecture Industrial style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The bedroom headboard is often the prime place to add a little decorative flair to your bedroom. It's also a really practical way to add extra storage to an often cramped room. The best thing about the headboard is that it's well out of the way and doesn't intrude on the floor space. This means there are almost no limitations to styling up a headboard or adding a decorative panel behind the bed—and that's great news for those with small bedrooms. So, today we have collected 10 brilliant headboards you'll definitely want to copy. Enjoy!

1. Stunning geometric headboard

homify Rustic style bedroom Concrete Turquoise
homify

homify
homify
homify

This brilliant bedroom has a lovely silver geometric decorative panel. What makes it so striking is the contrast with the turquoise wall in the background. Note the geometric pendant lights on either side too.

2. Super cushioned headboard

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This super comfy bed has two giant pillows as a headboard. This kind of thing could even be improvised with some sturdy sofa cushions. It's certainly one for those who love a youthful look.

3. The magic of upcycling

Casa en La Cerdanya. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Rustic style bedroom
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Old decorative screens and dividers are a really wonderful resource if you love upcycling furniture. This one has been mounted on the wall and gives the home a classic feel.

4. Rustic, contemporary and definitely cool

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wooden palettes are definitely popping up in more and more sophisticated furniture forms these days. This headboard has a youthful, free and easy feel.

5. Sophisticated rustic headboard

FondoVito B&B, FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer Rustic style bedroom
FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer

FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer
FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer
FRANCESCO CARDANO Interior designer

We love the luxe rustic look. It manages to combine all the earthy charm of natural materials, without losing the comfort factor. This headboard has been created with a very wooden beam, twine and some cotton headboard pillows.

6. A classic bedframe dressed up with art

Master bed by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master bed by WN Interiors

homify
homify
homify

This bed has a classic European style bed frame. But the panels of abstract art really lift it up a notch or two. It may not strictly be a headboard, but it certainly earns its' place on this list!

7. A headboard and desk in one

Dormitórios adolescentes!, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

This headboard caught our eye because it's a really stylish combination of headboard and study in one. The effect makes the small bedroom appear unified and large. It also appears to have two depths to create extra shelf space as well.

8. The ultimate headboard for storage

Greene Street Loft, Slade Architecture Slade Architecture Industrial style bedroom
Slade Architecture

Greene Street Loft

Slade Architecture
Slade Architecture
Slade Architecture

This brilliant bohemian-style bedroom has a rather standard headboard that has been dressed up with extra storage shelves. The loose wooden panels create the perfect support for floating shelves.

9. Gorgeous upcycled antique headboard

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style bedroom Concrete White
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

If you liked the upcycled screen we saw earlier, you'll love this antique style headboard. It has been painted a fresh white and exudes a totally comfy boho feel.

10. Smooth, practical and totally stylish headboard

DUHESME, Géraldine Laferté Géraldine Laferté Scandinavian style bedroom
Géraldine Laferté

Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté

It's no secret that a headboard can be used to create extra bedroom storage, but it's not often that we see a bedroom headboard as beautifully finished as this. The secret lies in the details. Each little compartment has its' own down-light and the white trim panelling adds a fresh and chic appeal.

For more home inspiration, check out 8 beautifully designed small kitchens to copy.

Which of these headboards caught your eye?

