10 amazing headboards you'll want to copy

The bedroom headboard is often the prime place to add a little decorative flair to your bedroom. It's also a really practical way to add extra storage to an often cramped room. The best thing about the headboard is that it's well out of the way and doesn't intrude on the floor space. This means there are almost no limitations to styling up a headboard or adding a decorative panel behind the bed—and that's great news for those with small bedrooms. So, today we have collected 10 brilliant headboards you'll definitely want to copy. Enjoy!
This brilliant bedroom has a lovely silver geometric decorative panel. What makes it so striking is the contrast with the turquoise wall in the background. Note the geometric pendant lights on either side too.
This super comfy bed has two giant pillows as a headboard. This kind of thing could even be improvised with some sturdy sofa cushions. It's certainly one for those who love a youthful look.
Old decorative screens and dividers are a really wonderful resource if you love upcycling furniture. This one has been mounted on the wall and gives the home a classic feel.
Wooden palettes are definitely popping up in more and more sophisticated furniture forms these days. This headboard has a youthful, free and easy feel.
We love the luxe rustic look. It manages to combine all the earthy charm of natural materials, without losing the comfort factor. This headboard has been created with a very wooden beam, twine and some cotton headboard pillows.
This bed has a classic European style bed frame. But the panels of abstract art really lift it up a notch or two. It may not strictly be a headboard, but it certainly earns its' place on this list!
This headboard caught our eye because it's a really stylish combination of headboard and study in one. The effect makes the small bedroom appear unified and large. It also appears to have two depths to create extra shelf space as well.
This brilliant bohemian-style bedroom has a rather standard headboard that has been dressed up with extra storage shelves. The loose wooden panels create the perfect support for floating shelves.
If you liked the upcycled screen we saw earlier, you'll love this antique style headboard. It has been painted a fresh white and exudes a totally comfy boho feel.
It's no secret that a headboard can be used to create extra bedroom storage, but it's not often that we see a bedroom headboard as beautifully finished as this. The secret lies in the details. Each little compartment has its' own down-light and the white trim panelling adds a fresh and chic appeal.
