7 cool apartments with Nordic flair

Nordic interiors have proven their popularity over the years and across the world with a range of looks. Part of the reason for the universal appeal of Scandinavian style is that it combines clever function with warm and cosy elements. It is a very liveable look. But as with many enduring styles, it's one that can easily be adapted to suit different tastes and trends. While it is synonymous with simple, earthy white interiors, the cool white bases in this look are also often used to set off vivid accent colours in more eclectic homes too. The single common element in Nordic interiors is that the furnishings are pared back and the lines are elegant. So let's have a look at just 7 apartments with Nordic flair. We bet you'll fall in love with a couple of them!