7 cool apartments with Nordic flair

Nordic interiors have proven their popularity over the years and across the world with a range of looks. Part of the reason for the universal appeal of Scandinavian style is that it combines clever function with warm and cosy elements. It is a very liveable look. But as with many enduring styles, it's one that can easily be adapted to suit different tastes and trends. While it is synonymous with simple, earthy white interiors, the cool white bases in this look are also often used to set off vivid accent colours in more eclectic homes too. The single common element in Nordic interiors is that the furnishings are pared back and the lines are elegant. So let's have a look at just 7 apartments with Nordic flair. We bet you'll fall in love with a couple of them!
This super colourful little apartment has a white base and hugely vivid splashes of colour. Natural materials and textures are also part of this look, so note the (hopefully faux) animal skin rug too.
This modern living room has all the markers of a typical Scandinavian style home. There is a large reindeer motif that is often seen in Scandinavian style artworks. There are also geometric prints and pale wooden floors.
Nordic interiors often have a real vibrant and earthy appeal. There's a sense of authenticity to them and here we get that through the roughened brick wall. The geometric floor tiles and colour accents really complete the look.
Heavy or dense oil paintings are certainly not part of this look. In a Scandinavian style home, typographic prints can be used as decoration. They often contain inspiring quotes.
This Nordic-style interior has that magical combination of a light colour scheme and cosy materials. The lampshade, bed linen and curtains swath this interior in a bright and comforting embrace.
This bedroom has that element of playful whimsy we often see in homes with Nordic flair. The wall-mounted shelves are slightly askew and many of the pictures are simply propped up on the shelves. This can be a very casual look.
This turquoise living room has slightly mismatching chairs that reflect the colours of the gorgeous green walls. It is unified, yet eclectic.
