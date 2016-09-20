A perfectly space-efficient narrow home

Every so often a dwelling really surprises us here at homify HQ. It might be the property’s style, architectural form, or something small such as the decorative ornaments within. Today’s feature home is one such dwelling.

Rustic and bucolic, with elements of country-style warmth; this townhouse is situated in the centre of a bustling urban metropolis. Located in Japan, the house takes on two very different aesthetics, and seamlessly combines them. On the one hand, this abode is traditional and rustic, and on the other it is an avant-garde, eclectic residence, brimming with unique accents.

Are you curious to see more? If we’ve piqued your interest, check out the Coil-designed home in its entirety below!