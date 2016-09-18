The super sleek Bangalore apartment

Today on homify we head to the sunny country of India, to check out a Bangalore-based home. As one of India’s fastest growing technological hubs, Bangalore, known as the Silicon Valley of India, is home to some truly interesting properties and residences.

Adarsh Palm Retreat is a highly sought-after dwelling, which comes replete with a handful of luxurious and opulent additions, as well as a lavish interior aesthetic. The colour palette is a range of dark earthy hues, paired with lighter tones and textures of white, timber, sand and ecru.

To offer a sense of Bangalore’s vibrancy, the designers, Ace Interiors, employed unique and trendy accents, along with subtle lighting, and vibrant artworks. Sensible, liveable, but thoroughly engaging, this stylish and sophisticated apartment is one of the finest we’ve seen. Let’s find out more, by checking out the images below!